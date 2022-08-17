Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 August 2022

3 people presumed missing found safe and sound, 16 remain unaccounted for

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. The number of those unaccounted for following the market explosion has decreased because three people considered missing were eventually found safe and sound, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Hayk Kostanyan told ARMENPRESS. 

“[The number has changed] because the family members found the [three] persons who were presumed missing in the blast,” he said.

16 people remain unaccounted for.








