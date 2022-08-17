Yerevan explosion: 1 Russian and 1 Iranian among 17 unaccounted people
17:16, 15 August 2022
YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. According to updated information 17 people are unaccounted for following the explosion in the Surmalu market. One of the missing persons is a Russian national, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Hayk Kostanyan told reporters.
“Search and rescue and firefighting operations are ongoing, our teams and volunteers are working together with the representatives of the Armenian Red Cross,” he added.
Earlier authorities said that those missing include also an Iranian national.
At least 6 people were killed in the blast.
The following people are unaccounted for:
- Aram Hayrapetyan (born 1981)
- Marat Shahbazyan
- Sirarpi Khachatryan
- Mariam Khachatryan
- Harut Garakyan
- Gagik Karapetyan
- Artavazd Hayrapetyan
- Erna Grigoryan (born 1980)
- Hrachya Sargsyan (born 1976)
- Vachagan Yeghoyan (2000)
- Vanik Amirkhanyan
- Kseniya Badalyan (born 1981)
- Aram Harutyunyan
- Davit Mkhitaryan
- Mehdi Tahreri (citizen of Iran)
- Maline Taloyan (born 1997)
- Lyuba Glebova (citizen of Russia, born 1959)
