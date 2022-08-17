Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 August 2022

Yerevan blast: EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi extends condolences

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. The EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi extended condolences over the deadly market explosion in Yerevan.

“My deepest sympathies and condolences to the families who lost their loved ones at the Yerevan Surmalu Market explosion. I wish a fast recovery to all those injured,” Commissioner Varhelyi tweeted.

 

 








