Armenian Defense Minister’s official visit to Russia has kicked off

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. On August 15, the delegation headed by Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan, who is in the Russian Federation on an official visit, visited the "Patriot" center near Moscow, ARMENPRESS was informed from the official Facebook page of the Defense Minister.

The Minister of Defense attended the opening ceremonies of the "International Army Games 2022" and the "Army 2022" military-industrial exhibition at the "Patriot" center.

Suren Papikyan toured in the pavilions of the companies represented at the exhibition, got acquainted with a number of the newest samples of the military industry, had meetings with the heads of large military industrial companies, and discussed a number of issues related to military cooperation.