Yerevan blast: 5 Iranian, 1 Russian citizen among 21 missing persons

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. As of 6:19 p.m., August 15, firefighting, search and rescue operations are continuing in Yerevan's "Surmalu" shopping center. Firefighting works are carried out in 4 locations. As a result of the fire and explosion in "Surmalu" on August 14, 21 people may be missing, 4 of them Iranian and 1 Russian citizen.

6 citizens are confirmed dead. All of them are citizens of Armenia.

Minister of Emergency Situations Armen Pambukhchyan is coordinating the firefighting works at the scene.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan visited the scene earlier today.