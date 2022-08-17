Embassy of Iran expresses condolences over the tragic incident in Yerevan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Republic of Armenia expressed its condolences regarding the tragic incident that took place in the "Surmalu" shopping center in Yerevan.

"The Embassy of the Republic of Iran in Yerevan expresses its condolences to the families of those who died as a result of the explosion in the "Surmalu" shopping center. We share with you the pain of this tragedy. We wish endurance to the families of the victims, and speedy recovery to the injured," ARMENPRESS was informed from the Embassy’s Twitter page.