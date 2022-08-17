Yerevan blast death toll rises to 10, another 23 are missing

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. As a result of the explosion in Yerevan's "Surmalu" shopping center, the number of victims has reached 10, ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Hayk Kostanyan said.

"Rescuers have just pulled out two more bodies from the ruins," Kostanyan said, noting that the number of victims has reached 8.

Search and rescue operations are going on.

23 persons are believed to be missing, 6 of which are citizens of Iran and one is citizen of Russia.