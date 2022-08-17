8 people unaccounted for in Yerevan blast
12:23, 16 August 2022
YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. The death toll in the Yerevan market explosion stands at 16 as of midday August 16, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.
2 of the 16 bodies are yet to be identified.
8 people are missing after the blast.
Those unaccounted for are: Gagik Karapetyan, Artavazd Hayrapetyan, Vanik Amirkhanyan, Kseniya Badalyan, Aram Harutyunyan, Davit Mkhitaryan, Gegham Petrosyan and Mehri Taheri (citizen of Iran).
