"Dimension" CJSC successfully placed "Fast Credit Capital” UCO CJSC's Bonds

"FAST CREDIT CAPITAL" UCO CJSC issued AMD and USD bonds with 11.5% and 6.25% yield. The purpose of the bonds issuance is to raise money for a certain period. The underwriting of Fast Credit bonds has been done successfully by “Dimension” CJSC. The bonds will be listed on the Bbond platform of the Armenia Securities Exchange, ensuring free circulation. The quotation of the bonds will be carried out by “Dimension” CJSC, which has experience in effectively providing market making services.

Coupon payments to investors will be made by "FAST CREDIT CAPITAL" UCO CJSC on a quarterly schedule and at the end of the term investors will receive the nominal value of the bonds.

Acquiring bonds has the following advantages:

- Listed, liquid bonds can be bought or sold on the securities exchange,

- In case of selling bonds before the maturity date, the investor receives the accumulated interest,

- The investor can allocate the assets between preferred sectors and companies,

- Interest income from listed bonds in the Republic of Armenia is exempt from income tax and non-resident profit tax,

- Portfolio diversification

You can learn more about the program prospectus of the corporate coupon bonds issued by "FAST CREDIT CAPITAL" UCO CJSC here.

About "Fast Credit Capital" UCO CJSC

Fast Credit has been operating since 1994 and was registered as "Fast Credit Capital" UCO CJSC by the Central Bank of Armenia on October 14, 2011. Currently, the Organization has 12 branches in Yerevan and 16 branches in different regions of Armenia.

Part of the company's business strategy is to ensure the growth of the culture of using financial services in society and to strengthen the reputation of a reliable and conscientious financial consultant.

About "Dimension" CJSC

Founded in 2018 and with capabilities spanning Investment Securities Services, Capital Markets Advisory, and Investment Management & Research, Dimension strives to put clients first by being their most reliable, insightful, and effective investment services partner in Armenia, while maintaining the firm's high integrity. Dimension’s capabilities are fortified by its core values, highly engaged shareholders and global network.

Dimension Investments received the award of best account operator by the Armenia Securities Exchange and the Central Depository within the framework of the annual AMX Awards:

In the category of best account operator in 2020

In the category of best account operator in 2021

Dimension CJSC is supervised by the Central Bank of Armenia.

To learn more about Dimension visit our website or facebook page.