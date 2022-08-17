Rescuers unable to enter exploded building in Surmalu market

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. There is no danger of a new explosion in the Surmalu market, the Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Davit Hambaryan told reporters.

Asked whether or not there are still any flammable materials inside, Hambaryan said they are now attempting to visually determine what materials are left inside.

“It is not possible to enter the building because it is dangerous for the rescuers. We will continue visually determining whether any flammable materials are left inside,” he said.

Hambaryan said that they are losing hope to find anyone alive under the rubble.

“No other action other than cooling of the building and visual monitoring is done. We must determine a plan with other agencies to understand what to do with the part of the building which is still standing. But before that, the ministry of emergency situations is carrying out full swing search and rescue operations,” Hambaryan said.

Preliminarily, authorities have decided not to bring down the exploded building until every missing person is found.