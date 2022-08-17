Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 August 2022

Metro resumes operations after fake bomb threat

Metro resumes operations after fake bomb threat

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. The bomb threat targeting the Yerevan metro was fake.

The metro resumed operations after all stations were searched by police K9 and bomb squad teams and no explosives were found.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]