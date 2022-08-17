Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 August 2022

3 people unaccounted for after market blast

3 people unaccounted for after market blast

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. As of 17:00 the death toll in the Surmalu market explosion stands at 16, and the number of those unaccounted for is 3.

One of the 16 victims is unidentified, the ministry of emergency situations said.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]