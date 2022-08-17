Armenia declares August 17-18 public mourning days
YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. By the decision of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, mourning was declared on August 17-18, 2022 in memory of the citizens who died as a result of the fire and explosion that occurred at "Surmalu" shopping center, ARMENPRESS reports the Prime Minister's decision is posted on the e-gov.am website.
- 20:48 French Foreign Ministry extends condolences over Yerevan’s Surmalu shopping center blast
- 19:03 Prime Ministers of Armenia, Russia discuss trade cooperation issues
- 17:15 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 17-08-22
- 17:13 Asian Stocks up - 17-08-22
- 16:45 Charles Michel extends condolences to families of victims of Yerevan explosion
- 16:42 UK flag flies at half-mast at Yerevan Embassy in memory of victims of Surmalu blast
- 16:15 More than 50 people questioned over Surmalu blast
- 16:12 16-year-old drowns in reservoir in Artsakh’s Gishi village
- 15:58 Investigators ask citizens to hand over any fireworks bought from Surmalu trade center
- 14:26 27-year-old becomes first Armenian to be appointed District Governor in Turkey
- 14:13 Gyumri railway station targeted with fake bomb threat
- 13:42 Husband and wife rescuers, with two SAR Belgian Malinois dogs, race against time to find survivors in Yerevan blast
- 13:22 Surmalu blast: 5 people still hospitalized
- 12:25 Symphonic Yerevan International Music Festival cancels August 17, 18 concerts
- 12:21 Embassy of Georgia in Armenia expresses condolences to families of victims of Surmalu blast
- 12:20 Kazakh president offers condolences over Yerevan explosion
- 12:19 Parliament to debate banning fireworks
- 11:26 Flags fly half-staff, book of condolence opened in all embassies abroad as Armenia mourns victims of Yerevan explosion
- 10:42 Yerevan explosion: Seismic specialists consult rescuers amid danger of structure collapse
- 10:33 No defendants in Surmalu market explosion so far
- 10:12 Embassy of Kazakhstan offers condolences over Yerevan explosion
- 10:05 "Tempest in a teacup": Zoryan Institute of Armenia responds to criticism on condition of Professor Dadrian’s grave
- 09:40 Henrikh Mkhitaryan suffers muscle injury
- 09:00 European Stocks up - 16-08-22
- 08:58 US stocks - 16-08-22
10:33, 08.12.2022
3902 views Iran to counter Turkish-Azeri attempts of “corridor” at any cost: Expert on Raisi’s warning to Ankara and Baku
20:05, 08.10.2022
2657 views Evacuation of monuments has started in the Kashatagh region of Artsakh
15:50, 08.10.2022
2415 views Iraqi Kurdistan Minister of Culture and Youth visits Armenian National Academy of Sciences
20:49, 08.12.2022
2385 views We are ready to make all efforts to take the next step of development. PM Pashinyan awards men's chess team members
20:37, 08.12.2022
2375 views Azerbaijani hackers attack Greek City Times after the latter published an article about Aliyev's regime