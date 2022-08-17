Artsakh also declares August 17-18 mourning days

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. By the decision of the President of the Republic of Artsakh, Arayik Harutyunyan, August 17-18, 2022 are declared public mourning days in connection with the explosion in the "Surmalu" shopping center, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the President of Artsakh.

“The heads of all state departments and local self-government bodies of the Republic of Artsakh have been instructed to lower the state flag of the Republic of Artsakh and in the representations of the Republic of Artsakh in foreign countries on days of mourning," says the President’s decree.