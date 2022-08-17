Embassy of Kazakhstan offers condolences over Yerevan explosion
10:12, 17 August 2022
YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Armenia expressed condolences over the Surmalu market explosion in Yerevan.
“The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Republic of Armenia is expressing deep condolences on the deaths which resulted from the explosion in the Surmalu trade center in Yerevan. We wish swift recovery to all who were injured,” the embassy said.
