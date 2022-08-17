Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 August 2022

Gyumri railway station targeted with fake bomb threat

GYUMRI, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. The Gyumri Railway Station has resumed operations after receiving a bomb threat on August 17 which was eventually determined to be a fake threat.

The bomb threat was made via email.

The station was evacuated and searched by police and rescue teams.

No explosives were found.

 








