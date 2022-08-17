Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 August 2022

Investigators ask citizens to hand over any fireworks bought from Surmalu trade center

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. The Investigative Committee is asking people not to use any firework or related products bought from the Surmalu trade center and hand over the items to the nearest police stations.

 








