LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-08-22

LONDON, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 17 August:

The price of aluminum up by 0.79% to $2411.00, copper price down by 0.68% to $7924.50, lead price down by 2.13% to $2117.50, nickel price down by 1.57% to $21885.00, tin price up by 0.24% to $24660.00, zinc price down by 4.32% to $3513.50, molybdenum price down by 0.59% to $33444.09, cobalt price up by 5.32% to $49455.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.