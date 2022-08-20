Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 August 2022

Surmalu blast: OSCE Secretary General offers condolences

YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid extended condolences to the families of the victims of the Yerevan explosion.

“On these two days of mourning, I join all Armenians in remembering those who died in the tragic explosion at Surmalu market in Yerevan. My sincere condolences go to those who lost their loved ones, and I wish those injured a quick recovery,” Schmid tweeted.

 








