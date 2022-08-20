Rescuers pulled out 10 survivors within two hours after blast, says emergencies minister

YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. During the search-and-rescue operations that started after emergency responders arrived at the Surmalu market 10 survivors were pulled out from the rubble within two hours after the fire had spread.

Rescuers recovered 16 bodies.

“935 rescuers were involved in the work, 350 of whom were deployed on the same day. 60 units of equipment, of which 32 water tanks, 6 ladders, 9 rescue and 13 auxiliary vehicles, and two UAVs were used,” the Minister of Emergency Situations Armen Pambukhchyan told reporters.

1 of the 16 bodies is yet to be identified.

“Now we announce about 2 missing persons, but we presume that the unidentified body belongs to one of those who is unaccounted for,” the minister said.

He said they know the identity of the other missing person and know where the person was located when the blast hit.

“We’ve cleared more than 90% of the area and we have approached the presumed epicenter and the search-and-rescue operation continues here,” the minister said.