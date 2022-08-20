PM says he had ordered authorities to collect information on hazardous material storage sites after Beirut blast

YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that after the 2020 Beirut explosion he had ordered relevant state agencies to collect information on all possible facilities storing explosive materials in the country.

Speaking at the Cabinet meeting, PM Pashinyan said that he tried to receive a report on the execution of his order.

“The information is being summed up. First, I have to instruct the State Oversight Service to conduct a concrete study and report back on how my instruction was carried out,” the PM said.

He said that back in 2021 the government inspection agency conducted inspections at the Surmalu trade center and found violations.

“This information is public, but nevertheless I need an in-depth study on the course of implementation of my instructions in terms of content. That instruction wasn’t limited to a deadline. After the Beirut explosion a task was set to take action so that similar events don’t happen in Armenia,” the PM said.