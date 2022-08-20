State Duma Chairman, Speaker of Federation Council extend condolences over Yerevan blast

YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan received letters of condolence from the Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin and the Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matvienko regarding the deadly explosion in Surmalu trade center, the parliament's press service said.

“On behalf of the deputies of the State Duma and myself, I express my deepest condolences on the tragic consequences of the fire in the shopping center in Yerevan,” Vyacheslav Volodin’s official letter particularly reads. He expressed his support to the families of the victims and wished those injured because of the fire a speedy recovery.

“Please convey our words of support to the dear ones of the victims and the families of the missing,” Valentina Matvienko’s official letter reads. She wished those injured because of the tragic incident a speedy recovery.