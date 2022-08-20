Georgian language to be taught in Armenian schools
YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. Georgian language will be studied in several schools of Armenia starting this year, the minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Vahram Dumanyan told reporters.
“Georgian will be studied in some schools of Armenia, not only in several schools of border provinces. We are ready,” he said.
Details will be presented soon, he added.
