Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-08-22

YEREVAN, 18 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 18 August, USD exchange rate down by 0.17 drams to 405.79 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.13 drams to 412.81 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.13 drams to 6.83 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.95 drams to 489.18 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 109.50 drams to 23055.69 drams. Silver price down by 2.98 drams to 259.69 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.