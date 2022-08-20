YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. Contacts between Russia's allies and countries "unfriendly" towards Russia should not harm the strategic partnership with Moscow, ARMENPRESS reports Deputy Director of Information and Press Department of Russian Foreign Ministry Ivan Nechaev said during the weekly briefing, answering the question about the about the participation of the Central Asian countries in the exercises taking place in the capital of Tajikistan under the auspices of the USA.

"We think that contacts with countries not friendly to Russia should not harm the strategic partnership with our country and contradict the obligations undertaken within the framework of common unions, including CSTO and EAEU, CIS and SCO" - said Nechaev.