Fake bomb threat caller jailed

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. The Shirak Court of General Jurisdiction approved the prosecution’s motion to jail the Gyumri citizen who called in fake bomb threats on August 15 and 16 targeting the parliament building, the tax service building and other state agencies.

The caller was arrested on August 16.

The prosecutors asked the court to remand the suspect into custody on Article 314 paragraph 1 and 2 for making a false terror threat which caused panic and disrupted the activities of the tax authorities of Shirak.

The prosecution said in a statement that all fake bomb threats will be scrutinized and those guilty will be held to account.