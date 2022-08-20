Private conversation between Nikol Pashinyan and Irakli Garibashvili takes place at the Armenian-Georgian border

YEREVAN, AUGUST 19, ARMENPRESS. At the Bagratashen section of the Armenian-Georgian border, the Prime Ministers of Armenia and Georgia, Nikol Pashinyan and Irakli Garibashvili, had a private conversation.

The meeting took place within the framework of the launching ceremony of the Armenian-Georgian Friendship Bridge, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

Nikol Pashinyan and Irakli Garibashvili attached importance to the launch of the bridge and emphasized its role in facilitating bilateral transport flows.

The Heads of Government of Armenia and Georgia noted that high-level intensive contacts testify to the dynamic development of Armenian-Georgian relations and the high level of political dialogue.

The interlocutors discussed issues of Armenia-Georgia cooperation, exchanged ideas on regional developments. Both sides reaffirmed their willingness to consistently deepen friendly ties and continue active dialogue.