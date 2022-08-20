ECHR comments on the displacement of the population of Berdzor and Aghavno communities

YEREVAN, AUGUST 19, ARMENPRESS. On August 19 of this year, based on the request of the Republic of Armenia to apply an interim measure by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) for the protection of the rights of the civilian population of a number of settlements of the Artsakh Republic, the ECHR reaffirmed the interim measures applied on September 29, 2020 and further expanded on November 3 of the same year, stating that it remains in effect, ARMENPRESS reports the office of the representative of the Republic of Armenia on international legal matters informed.

"The ECHR requested the parties to refrain from actions that could lead to the violation of the rights of the civilian population protected by the Convention, including endangering their rights protected by Articles 2, 3 and 8 of the Convention," reads the statement.

The ECHR also recorded that the decision of September 29, 2020, which is still in force, is applicable to the actions referred to by the Government of the Republic of Armenia, that is, armed attacks on peaceful settlements, threats of displacement of the population of Berdzor and Aghavno communities.