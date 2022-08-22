Deputy FMs of Armenia, Uruguay refer to urgent regional and international issues

YEREVAN, AUGUST 20, ARMENPRESS. On August 19, the next round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of the Republic of Armenia and the Oriental Republic of Uruguay took place in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uruguay.

ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia that a separate meeting was held between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Paruyr Hovhannisyan and the Carolina Ache, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Uruguay within the framework of the consultations.

Bilateral historic friendly relations and prospects for their further development were discussed. The regular Armenian-Uruguayan political dialogue, the expansion of the legal field, the development of trade-economic, inter-parliamentary and scientific and educational relations were highlighted.

The opening of resident embassies in both countries was evaluated as an additional indicator of friendly relations between Armenia and Uruguay. Deputy Foreign Minister Hovhannisyan informed about the intention to open the Armenian resident embassy in Montevideo, a similar decision was made by Uruguay in August 2021.

The parties also discussed cooperation within international organizations. Reference was made to the urgent issues of the regional and international agenda.

Paruyr Hovhannisyan presented the current situation over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, emphasizing the importance of the peaceful settlement process in order to establish stable peace in the South Caucasus.

On the same day, Vice President of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay, the President of the Senate, Beatriz Argimón received the Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia. Issues related to the development of bilateral relations were discussed.

During the visit to Uruguay, the delegation led by Paruyr Hovhannisyan also had a meeting with the representatives of the Uruguayan Armenian community.