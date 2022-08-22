Firefighters, medical workers, and journalists die in Turkey as a result of a major traffic accident

YEREVAN, AUGUST 20, ARMENPRESS. A major traffic accident took place in Gaziantep (Aintap) region of southern Turkey, as a result of which 15 people died, ARMENPRESS reports, "RIA Novosti" agency informs, citing Turkish sources.

According to the report of Haber TV channel, the passenger bus crashed into the parked ambulance and fire trucks, as well as into the car of the "İhlas" news agency, on the section called "Nizip" of the Tarsus-Adana-Gaziantep highway. 22 people were injured in the accident.

According to preliminary data, two firefighters, two paramedics and two journalists are among the victims.