Natalia Rotenberg nominated as candidate for Yerevan Mayor

YEREVAN, AUGUST 20, ARMENPRESS. Natalia Rotenberg has been nominated as a candidate for the Mayor of Yerevan at the first congress of the "Strength of the Homeland" Party held on August 20.

"People have stopped dreaming, many have given up, but we still believe and continue to move forward," ARMENPRESS reports, Rotenberg said in her speech.

It should be noted that the "Civil Contract" Party will nominate former Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan for the position of Mayor.