Deputy PM Hambardzum Matevosyan inspects construction works in Shirak province

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister Hambardzum Matevosyan visited the Shirak Province on August 31.

Matevosyan toured the construction site of the 18,7km section of Talin-Lanjik of the North-South Transport Corridor Investment Program, where the Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Kristine Ghalechyan and the Executive Director of the Road Department Gor Avetisyan, together with the contractor engineer and construction workers presented the ongoing work, stressing that the asphalting work of this section will be completed within September 2022, while the equipping and marking works will be finished during November 2022.

Shirak Governor Nazeli Baghdasaryan welcomed Matevosyan at the Lanjik-Gyumri road section.

The construction of the 27,5km long road section is expected to be completed in December 2023.

The next stop was at the Horom-Artik-Alagyaz 4,9km long republican-significance road which is currently being renovated by state budget funds.

Then, the Deputy PM visited the construction site of the Azatan N2 school. The work is carried out as part of the Seismic Safety Improvement program of the Territorial Development Fund of Armenia. The program is worth 1 billion 585 million drams. The construction of the school with a capacity of 300 students was launched in January 2022 and will be completed in two years.

During the visit to the province, the Deputy PM, accompanied by the Governor, laid flowers at the war memorial honoring the memory of fallen troops.

Matevosyan also inspected the construction of a kindergarten in the settlement of Shirak in Akhuryan.

Active construction is underway at the Gyumri city Friendship Park.

The last stop during Matevosyan’s visit was the construction site of the Artur Alexanyan Greco-Roman Wrestling Youth School Complex. The construction began in 2021 and is expected to be completed in 2025. The complex will be equipped with training grounds, football field, a track, a swimming pool, a hotel area, among others.