Deputy Police Chief comments on Vedi brawl allegedly involving Turkish nationals

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Chief of the Police of Armenia Ara Fidanyan commented on media reports and a footage which allegedly shows Turkish nationals attempting to party in Vedi, insulting Armenians, which then resulted in a brawl.

Speaking to reporters, Fidanyan said that an incident did occur in Vedi and that they are now identifying the participants.

“Police were notified that there’s been an incident, a brawl between several people. Police responded. The respective work for identifying these people is currently underway, we will update on the results,” Fidanyan said.

Fidanyan did not confirm or deny the reports that Turkish nationals were involved in the altercation. He said the identities of the participants are now being clarified.