Establishment of peace in region is necessity and people’s desire – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. PM Nikol Pashinyan presented details from his recent Brussels trilateral meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and President of the European Council Charles Michel.

He said they had a comprehensive discussion.

“The discussion isn’t easy, but I’d like to record that our goals remain the same and must continue remaining the way I had announced,” he said.

Pashinyan added that the government adopted the peace agenda and it requires determination to realize this agenda.

“We all must understand that this isn’t easy and simple, and the possible solutions aren’t obvious,” Pashinyan said.

“It is a necessity and the people’s desire for lasting and comprehensive peace to be established in our region as soon as possible. And we must focus more and more on solving this issue,” Pashinyan said.