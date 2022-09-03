Turkish nationals involved in Armenian town brawl
13:11, 1 September 2022
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The participants of the incident in the town of Vedi in Ararat Province are Turkish citizens, authorities confirmed to ARMENPRESS.
“They are Turkish nationals, a married couple,” Investigative Committee spokesperson Vardan Tadevosyan told ARMENPRESS.
The Investigative Committee launched proceedings based on the materials forwarded by police.
Media reports and a footage showed the Turkish nationals attempting to party in Vedi, insulting Armenians, which then resulted in a brawl.
