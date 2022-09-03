Turkish nationals involved in Armenian town brawl

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The participants of the incident in the town of Vedi in Ararat Province are Turkish citizens, authorities confirmed to ARMENPRESS.

“They are Turkish nationals, a married couple,” Investigative Committee spokesperson Vardan Tadevosyan told ARMENPRESS.

The Investigative Committee launched proceedings based on the materials forwarded by police.

Media reports and a footage showed the Turkish nationals attempting to party in Vedi, insulting Armenians, which then resulted in a brawl.