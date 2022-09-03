Deputy Police Chief comments on Masis city hall gunman incident

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Police Chief Ara Fidanyan presented details from the incident in the town of Masis when a gunman breached into city hall and then, according to authorities, committed suicide.

Speaking to reporters after the Cabinet meeting, when asked why the police immediately announced that the gunman committed suicide, Fidanyan said: “Police conducted special operations for some time there, trying to achieve the suspect’s surrender through negotiations. Regarding why we announced immediately that a suicide happened, because during that time police didn’t carry out any special action that would be aimed at storming the building, and there was no one else in the building at that time.”

He said the results of all forensics will be released in the investigation.