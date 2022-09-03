Arsen Zakharyan won’t be transferred to Chelsea due to Russia sanctions – reports
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Russian-Armenian football player Arsen Zakharyan will not be transferred to Chelsea F.C. because of the sanctions against Russia, according to media reports.
Earlier reports said that Chelsea F.C. is willing to pay 15,000,000 euros to get the Dynamo Moscow player.
