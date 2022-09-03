President Khachaturyan, Brazil’s new ambassador highlight high-tech, astronautics as interesting fields for partnership

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The new Ambassador of Brazil to Armenia Fabio Vaz Pitaluga presented his credentials to President Vahagn Khachaturyan on September 1.

President Khachaturyan congratulated the ambassador on assuming office and wished productive work, the presidency said in a press release.

The Brazilian ambassador expressed readiness to put all efforts for further enriching the bilateral agenda.

Issues related to intensifying and deepening the bilateral relations were discussed.

The sides considered high technologies, astronautics, tourism and agriculture to be particularly interesting for partnership.