Borrell welcomes recent trilateral meeting between Pashinyan, Aliyev and Michel in Brussels

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell welcomed the recent trilateral meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and President of the European Council Charles Michel.

“Welcome 4th meeting between @CharlesMichel, @azpresident & @NikolPashinyan. Important to keep working to advance on a peace treaty & continue with efforts on humanitarian & connectivity areas. EU continues to be fully engaged in support of peaceful, secure & prosperous South Caucasus,” Borrell tweeted.