Russia to suspend oil supplies to states that will impose restrictions on price of its oil
19:59, 1 September 2022
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Russia will suspend supplies of oil and petroleum products to states, which will decide to restrict the price of oil from the country, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters today, reports TASS.
"As far as price restrictions are concerned, if they impose restrictions on prices, we will simply not supply oil and petroleum products to such companies or states that impose restrictions as we will not work non-competitively," he said.
