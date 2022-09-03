Armenia loses 1:2 to Kosovo in UEFA 2023 Women’s World Cup qualifier
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian women’s football team lost 1:2 to Kosovo in the qualifier for the UEFA 2023 Women’s World Cup.
The match took place in Pristina, Kosovo.
