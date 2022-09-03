Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan congratulates Artsakh counterpart on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan congratulated his counterpart in Artsakh Speaker Artur Tovmasyan on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Artsakh.

“On behalf of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, I am conveying my warm congratulations and good wishes on the occasion of Independence Day of the Republic of Artsakh to Members of Parliament and all Armenians of Artsakh. In order to withstand geopolitical tectonic shifts, foreign and domestic threats, now more than ever we must be united and strong, for preserving our own homeland, statehood, freedom and independence of the people. Eternal glory and honor to our brave sons who fought for preserving independence and statehood, who blessed the Armenian land with their blood.

Mr. Speaker, by once again congratulating you on this solemn day, I wish you robust health and productive work, and to the people of Artsakh eternal peace and welfare,” Simonyan said.