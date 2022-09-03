Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 September 2022

Rafael Nadal defeats Fabio Fognini in four sets in second-round US Open match

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Rafael Nadal cut himself on the bridge of his nose with his own racket when it ricocheted off the court on the follow-through from a shot, leaving himself bloodied and dizzy during his second-round victory at the US Open, ESPN reported.

Play was delayed for about five minutes during a medical timeout in the fourth set of what would become a 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 win against Fabio Fognini at Arthur Ashe Stadium in a match that began Thursday night and finished after midnight on Friday.

Next for Nadal is a third-round match against Richard Gasquet. 

 








