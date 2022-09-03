New Ambassador of Philippines presents credentials to President Khachaturyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The new Ambassador of the Philippines to Armenia Igor Bailen (stationed in Moscow) presented his credential to President Vahagn Khachaturyan.

President Khachaturyan congratulated the ambassador on assuming office and wished productive work in all initiatives.

Ambassador Bailen thanked for the reception and said that he will put maximum efforts to enrich the bilateral agenda.

Both sides underscored that a big potential exists for enhancing partnership between the two countries and it is necessary to take steps to promote bilateral trade-economic ties and intensify direct contacts between the peoples of the two countries. Issues related to deepening cooperation in high technology, culture and tourism were also addressed, the presidency said.