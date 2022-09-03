Over 90 families in Artsakh receive houses in new district

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. 95 families displaced from the villages of Sghnagh, Moshkhmhat, Madatashen and Jraghatsner of Artsakh’s Askeran region received new homes in the newly built district of Astghashen.

The families were selected through a draw.

State Minister Artak Beglaryan said it is very meaningful that the ceremony is taking place on the Artsakh Republic Day during the difficult post-war period.

“Over 136 houses are being built here by state funds. Several dozens of other families will also receive new homes here soon. We are building the multiple of what was lost to keep Artsakh Armenian with our living, existence and creations,” he said.

The early draw was held in order for the owners of the homes to have the chance to start cultivating their farming lands. The construction and equipping work will be completed in a few months.

Meanwhile, Armen Mangasaryan, the Chairman of the Apartment Issues Committee of Artsakh, said that during the 1-year activity of the agency more than 1000 apartments were handed over to beneficiaries.