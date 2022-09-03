3rd DataFest Yerevan International Conference on AI kicks off

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The 3rd DataFest Yerevan International Conference on artificial intelligence kicked off September 2 at the American University of Armenia (AUA) in Yerevan.

The goal of the conference is to promote the development of artificial intelligence in Armenia by creating a platform for Armenian and foreign experts for communication, exchange of experience and networking.

“A greater flow of people is seen this year, more people are interested, we’ve registered twice as many participants as before,” co-organizer Zaven Navoyan said.

A part of the speakers represent Armenian AI companies, while others are leading experts from Switzerland, Russia, UK, US, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Ireland and other countries.

The event is sponsored by Intent AI, Digitain, PMI Science, Picsart, Portmind, WorldQuant, AimStack, AMD, Krisp, One Market Data, Plat AI, Simply Technologies and Deem Communications.

The conference is organized by the DataFest Yerevan NGO and the AUA’s Zaven & Sonia Akian College of Science and Engineering.