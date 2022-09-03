Presentation of collection “Armenia-Iran: Historical Past and Present” held in Yerevan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The presentation of the collection “Armenia-Iran: Historical Past and Present” was held in the Institute of Oriental Studies of Armenia’s National Academy of Sciences.

The event was held in the department of Iran of the Institute of Oriental Studies, which has been renovated with the support of the Avetyan family.

The Institute of Oriental Studies and the Culture Center of the Iranian Embassy signed a memorandum.

The event was attended by the representatives of the Avetyan family, Iranian MP Robert Beglarian, former MP of Iran Karen Khanlarian and others.