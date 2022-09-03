Armenian Justice Ministry launches series of thematic discussions on electoral reforms 

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Justice of Armenia, in partnership with the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES), launched a series of thematic discussions relating to electoral reforms, the ministry said.

Deputy Minister of Justice Yeranuhi Tumanyants thanked the event participants and partners, as well as IFES Armenia Director Jérôme Leyraud and his team for the constant and productive cooperation with the Ministry of Justice within electoral reforms.

The deputy minister informed that according to the government’s 2021-2026 Action Plan, the measures aimed at electoral reforms are planned to be implemented by the last ten days of March 2023. She also presented the timetable of the thematic debates and highlighted ensuring inclusive participation to the discussions.

The event was attended by representatives of parliamentary, extra-parliamentary forces, public administration, civil society organizations and international organizations in Armenia.