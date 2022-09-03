iGorts: 70% of second stage of program participants repatriated

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. 50 Diaspora-Armenian specialists received certificates during the closing ceremony of the iGorts 2021 program in the government of Armenia.

The ceremony was attended by High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia Zareh Sinanyan, deputy ministers, program participants who arrived in Armenia from abroad a year ago for working in a public sector.

Zareh Sinanyan thanked the participants for the dedicated work in their fields.

“Within the framework of iGorts program, projects were implemented in healthcare, education, culture, social, labor, territorial administration, economy and investment sectors. All our participants are amazing specialists in their spheres. Most of the participants, nearly 70%, have made a decision to repatriate, some part will stay in the public administration and others will start working in the private sector”, he said.

“We have selected the participants with special criteria, as the applicant must have had a Master’s or a higher degree and been ready to live and work in Armenia for a year”, Sinanyan said.

Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Ruben Sargsyan stated that Armenia highly needs the professional and human resource that this program provides. iGorts program is also a good opportunity for exchange of experience and introduction of a new culture.

Vahan Mkrtchyan, who was born and lived in Russia for many years, told ARMENPRESS that this program was the best mean of returning back to the homeland. “I was working at the Yerevan City Hall through the program. It gave me a great circle, ties, friends and enabled to understand how the Armenian government is working today”, he said.