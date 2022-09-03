Azerbaijani forces open fire in direction of Armenian military vehicle

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire in the direction of an Armenian defense ministry vehicle in the eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Armenian ministry of defense said.

No casualties are reported on the Armenian side.

“At the same time, the Azerbaijani ministry of defense spread disinformation, claiming that the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire at the Azerbaijani positions and military vehicles in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border”, the ministry added.